49ers GM John Lynch Likes the Versatility of this Year's OT Class

The 49ers have to draft an offensive tackle this year.

They haven't drafted one since 2021, Jaylon Moore is an impending free agent, Colton McKivitz will be a free agent in 2025 and Trent Williams misses games every year plus he will turn 37 in July. The 49ers need reinforcements.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have the 11th pick in this year's draft. Last year, they picked 31st, which means they weren't in position to take one of the draft's top offensive tackles. This year, they're in a great position.

"I think there's some talent there," 49ers general manager John Lynch said this week. "A lot of different flavors. Some really big guys, good movers, some guys that you could draft as a tackle but play at guard early in their career. That type of thing. That's what you look for, that versatility, and I think they have that in this class."

TRANSLATION: The 49ers could spend a first-round pick on a tackle such as Kelvin Banks or Armand Membou, play one of them at left guard next season in place of Aaron Banks, then move that player to tackle in 2026. That's a clever way to improve the offensive line.

Of course, it's never ideal to play a rookie at one position and then move him to another position in his second year. The idea is to let a young player master one position and build confidence before moving him around.

