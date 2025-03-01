49ers Notes From The Combine: John Lynch speaks, plus D Line and LB Testing
The drills are underway at the NFL Scouting Combine with the edges leading day one as Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M and James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee may have moved into the top ten of the draft with their performances. Pearce ran the day’s fastest 40 at 4.56, Stewart broad jumped 10 feet 11 inches and ran well.
Dallas is so confident that Stewart will go in the top ten they reportedly removed him from their draft board. The Cowboys pick after the Niners at 12.
49ers News
John Lynch spoke to the media on Wednesday, indicating contract talks have begun with Brock Purdy’s agent and that the team will look to honor Deebo Samuel’s trade request. Given the news that ownership wants to reduce spending and move toward a younger, cheaper roster, that manifests in dealing Samuel before he’s due a $15.4 million roster bonus on March 22nd. The latest rumors have Washington and Houston showing the most interest according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Rumors indicate the Niners would prefer to see a signing at quarterback to set the market before extending Purdy. The Rams just reached an extension agreement with Matthew Stafford. No word at the time this article was posted on contract details, that will be a key data point in the Purdy contract talks.
Getting An Edge
Rumors at the Combine indicate the Niners are exceptionally high on UCLA edge Olu Oladejo. He showed his explosion with a 36.5 vertical jump in testing, he did not run the 40. The converted linebacker is adept at setting the edge against the run. He’s projected to go late 3rd-early 4th, fitting into the Niner pick at 99.
The question is if Oladejo would be their first pick at edge, or they double down. Edges could be the best player available at 11.
Pro Day DTs
The leading defensive tackle candidates have opted out of testing. Mason Graham of Michigan is still recovering from a shoulder injury. He and Walter Nolen of Ole Miss will test at their respective pro days. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant was flagged for a hamstring problem and decided to wait until his pro day as well.
Graham did not help his cause in measurements, listed at 6-3/323 he weighed in at 296, with 32-inch arms and small 9 1/8th hands. Will this knock him out of the top ten? The Niners hope so, the expectation is they draft him if he falls to 11. Graham is projected to go to Jacksonville at five. Each team picking from five to nine has a big need at defensive line.
Ascending
One player that likely caught the Niners eye in testing is Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku. In the Future 49er Drill (the short shuttle), he ran a cat quick 4.19. For reference last year Ricky Pearsall ran it in 4.05. The closest edge was LSU’s Bradyn Swinson in 4.33.
Four of the Niner draft picks last year were among the best in their position group at short shuttle. Ezeiruaku was also impressive at the podium with thoughtful answers on how he approaches the game. He’s now projected for late first-early 2nd.
Impact on the Niners pick at 11
One day in and testing has shaken up the top ten. Pearce faces some character questions, but a sub 4.5 40 can make that disappear in the NFL. Stewart’s testing numbers pave his way. So if they go into the top ten, who drops out and falls to the Niners?
Some say it could be Graham, his pro day testing will be key. If Pearce does poorly in interviews he could still last to 11.
Dealing with what’s likely, Graham, Pearce and Stewart are taken and the players that drop are Georgia LB/Edge chess piece Jalon Walker and Michigan DB Will Johnson. Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan is reportedly now a consensus mid-1st pick and out of the top ten.
A player on the top ten bubble is Georgia edge Mykel Williams, ideal frame and traits, young and learning the position. He could get picked in the 5-9 window or fall to the Niners and they’d have to consider him carefully. The same applies to Walker but the league is split on how to use him. The Niners held a formal interview with Johnson.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell tested exceptionally well. While the Niners would be unlikely to take him at 11 they could in theory drop down slightly for him. The problem being Atlanta is rumored to covet Campbell at 15.
Draft Day 2-3 Rising and Falling
Edge Risers: Fadil Diggs (Syr), Collin Oliver (OK St), Tyler Barron (Mia).
One of my favorite sleepers Antwaun Powell-Ryland of Virginia Tech tested well.
DT Risers: Ty Robinson (Neb), Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU), Sean Martin (West Va).
The main testing dud was Alfred Collins of Texas, weighing in at 332 with a clear the floor vertical of 26 and a broad jump of just eight feet. Kentucky’s Deone Walker had a vertical of 25. Iowa’s Yahya Black measured well but had the slowest 40 at 5.39 and a vertical of 26.
Testing on Friday calls on the DBs and tight ends, though many of the top tight ends will not participate. A big day for Texas DB Jahdae Barron could help him move into the top 11 conversation.