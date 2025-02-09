All 49ers

49ers Have Begun Contract Talks with Brock Purdy and Want a Deal Soon

After the season, Purdy said he wants to sign his extension as soon as possible, so this could get done any day now.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy could sign a massive multi-year contract extension with the 49ers soon.

Purdy became eligible for an extension on January 5, and apparently the team and his agent have begun negotiations according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"Let’s clear this up right now: They will get it done," writes Russini. "And the 49ers aren’t dragging their feet — the team wants a deal soon and have started conversations with Purdy’s camp. This was always the plan. The Niners have never wavered on Purdy as their franchise quarterback, not after his breakout run, not after leading them to a Super Bowl, and definitely not now after a disappointing 2024 season."

I'm sure the 49ers want a deal as soon as possible. Last year, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams held out all offseason and derailed the 49ers' Super Bowl chances before the games even began. The 49ers can't let that happen again.

On Feb. 8, 2018, the 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. That was seven years ago yesterday. In that case, the 49ers moved quickly to sign Garoppolo, so it makes sense they would do the same with Purdy.

After the season, Purdy said he wants to sign his extension as soon as possible, so this could get done any day now. But if he's patient, the 49ers almost certainly will up their offer during the summer -- they do that every year during contract negotiations with star players.

We'll see how patient Purdy is.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

