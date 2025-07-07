49ers Have NFL's 12th-Best Offensive Line per Pro Football Focus
This seems generous.
When the 49ers lose and Brock Purdy struggles, the offensive line usually takes the blame. And that's because it's Trent Williams, Dominick Puni and not much else.
And yet, Pro Football Focus ranks the 49ers' offensive line 12th in the NFL out of 32 teams.
"Trent Williams remains the leader of San Francisco's line, but the soon-to-be 37-year-old won't be able to do so forever," writes PFF's Zoltan Buday. "For the first time in five seasons, he ranked outside the top two offensive tackles in PFF overall grade (85.6) this past year. Williams also missed significant time due to injury.
"The 49ers' group is still above average, especially considering Dominick Puni’s emergence. The Kansas product ranked sixth among all guards with an 80.5 PFF overall grade as a rookie."
Those are the two good offensive linemen on the team. Everyone else is questionable at best. Right tackle Colton McKivitz has given up 21 sacks last season despite the 49ers giving him help on almost every play. Center Jake Brendel will turn 33 in September and beginning to decline.
And the right guard is Ben Bartch, who has started only 10 games the past three seasons. He might not make it through the whole year.
And then there's Williams, who hasn't played a full season since 2013. Last season, he missed seven games. And his backup, Jaylon Moore, signed with the Chiefs this offseason. His replacement is Spencer Burford who played guard the first three seasons of his career.
On paper, the 49ers' offensive line is below average.