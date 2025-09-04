The 49ers have a plan to stop Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold
SANTA CLARA -- The last time the 49ers faced Sam Darnold, he beat them.
That was Week 2 of last year. Darnold was the starting quarterback for the Vikings, and the 49ers had just destroyed Robert Saleh's Jets in the season opener. They weren't scared of Darnold heading into that game, and they don't seem scared of him now.
But Darnold didn't seem scared of them, either. He threw for 268 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and his passer rating was a pristine 109.1. Granted, he had All Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who stretched the field, and the Seahawks don't have anyone like him.
Still, the 49ers must have a better game plan to stop Darnold this year than they had last year. Fortunately, Robert Saleh is back as their defensive coordinator, and he has a plan to shut down Darnold, according to players such as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.
"He has been here," Bosa said of Darnold. "We played him last year. We kind of understand what gives him issues and what he's really good at."
What gives Darnold issues?
"Just make his life difficult," Warner said. "If they're able to really sustain the run game throughout the game and really let him play in rhythm with the boots, with the screen game, not getting pressure on him, I think that will make it hard and long day for us, so we have to be on top of that and make his life difficult."
TRANSLATION: The 49ers defense must force the Seahawks offense into as many third downs as possible, because that's when Darnold will have to stand in the pocket, go through his progressions, avoid the pass rush, read the coverage, and throw down the field.
On first and second down, Darnold mostly will hand the ball off, dump it off in the flat, throw screens, roll out of the pocket, read half the field, make one-and-two progression throws, and play safe, conservative football.
This means that the key to shutting down Darnold is to shut down his running game. If he has to drop back and throw all game without play action, he'll lose. And so, the 49ers need to line up their strong safety in the box for extra run support, and they have to use fronts other than the Wide 9, which exposes their rookie defensive tackles. Look for Saleh to mix in five-man fronts and dare Darnold to drop back and throw.
We'll see if the 49ers have underestimated him for the second season in a row.