Why Robert Saleh Looks Like a Genius for Joining the 49ers Right Now
Easily one of, if not the best, decisions the San Francisco 49ers made this offseason was reuniting with Robert Saleh.
However, the same can be said for Saleh. Before he joined the 49ers, he was undergoing interviews with teams for head coaching vacancies. It's still a goal of his to be a head coach.
One of the teams he interviewed with was the Las Vegas Raiders. Pete Carroll ended up winning that one, but that didn't mean the Raiders were done with Saleh.
When Caroll was hired, the Raiders offered Saleh a lucrative deal to be their defensive coordinator. It would've made him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, per Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.
Robert Saleh has to be rejoicing right now
"Saleh’s injury-battered 49ers defense is eighth in points allowed despite not having its best two players (Nick Bosa and Fred Warner) for most of the season," wrote Orr. "The 49ers have allowed just 17 points over the past two weeks. Saleh interviewed for openings in Jacksonville and Dallas last season, and was also offered a hefty deal to be the Raiders’ defensive coordinator and heir to Pete Carroll."
There's no way that Saleh isn't rejoicing or feeling like a genius right now. If not, he had to have felt that way earlier in the season, or will take the time to reflect on that after the season.
Just imagine if he had gone to the Raiders. For as thin as the talent on the 49ers' defense is without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, they still have better players than the Raiders' defense.
All Saleh would've had on the Raiders' defense that's worth mentioning is Maxx Crosby. At least with the 49ers, there are a lot of young players to help mold into the best versions of themselves.
In a way, you have to respect what the Raiders did a bit. They realized how amazing a coach Saleh was by offering him a ton of money and a "next in line" position to be the head coach.
But if you're Saleh, it made too much sense for him to go back to a stable and familiar coaching staff. Going to the Raiders would've derailed his career.
As much as the 49ers made a phenomenal decision to reunite with Saleh, it's just as phenomenal for him to have returned and forgo the Raiders.
