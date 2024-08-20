49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Calls Brock Purdy a "Very Good Quarterback"
SANTA CLARA -- Some people think Brock Purdy is an elite quarterback.
He led the entire NFL in passer rating last season, finished fourth in the MVP voting and went to a Super Bowl. He has a better resume than some of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Which means he could become the highest-paid player in the NFL next year if he has another great season.
But as of now, head coach Kyle Shanahan does not consider Purdy elite. Not yet.
"He's got enough tape out there that everyone has a good grasp of what Brock is, and that's a very good quarterback," Shanahan said. "The way he's built, the way his mind works, the way he works at things, how humble he is, usually any one of those situations only gets better with reps and being in more situations. Everyone wants to learn it or know it like the coach does, but the coaches only know it because we've been doing it for a long time and we'd sit in that room in a chair and with a slow motion remote and get to go over stuff all the time. And players don't get to do that all the time. They have to go work on being an athlete and doing stuff on the field. And it's not just all the mind. They have to work on the physical aspect of the game. So you always hope that they can count on the coach to help bridge that gap. But especially with the quarterback, it's always good to know a lot. Sometimes knowing a lot doesn't always help, you know too many of the what ifs. I have a scar on almost every single play, we've done it long enough. You give the quarterback all those scars that you have as a play caller, they might never throw the ball. ‘Watch out, this could happen, this could happen.’ So it's kind of on a need-to-know basis, to help them be the most successful. But the more they play, the more they learn. Because eventually, you do need to know all that stuff and it's about how you handle it and Brock has handled it very well."
Don't be surprised if the 49ers offer Purdy an extension next year that's worth less than $50 million per season on average, and don't be shocked if their offer offends Purdy.