Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Isn't Calling Plays in the Preseason

Shanahan presumably will resume calling plays when the regular season begins.

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan paces the side lines during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan's biggest critics often say he's more of an offensive coordinator than a true head coach.

This preseason, Shanahan is working to flip that narrative on its head. Through two preseason games, Shanahan hasn't called a single play. Instead, he has delegated that responsibility to assistant quarterbacks coach Klay Kubiak. Shanahan presumably will resume calling plays when the regular season begins.

On Sunday, Shanahan was asked why he decided not to call plays in the preseason. Here's what he said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: Did you call plays tonight?

SHANAHAN: "No, I didn't.”

Q: Would you do that again for third game?

SHANAHAN: “I haven't decided yet. I'm not sure yet.”

Q: But why this year, are you doing that? You've had other talented guys on offense. Why did you do it with offensive passing game specialist Klay Kubiak this preseason?

SHANAHAN: “I just like Klay more than everyone else. No, that's not it. Just been thinking about doing it for a while. Can't really explain why. I think certain years, sometimes you want to do it, especially when you're getting a feel for a quarterback. You want them to get used to you. I think our quarterback, I've been with for two years, so [QB] Brock [Purdy] is used to me. Klay and Brian [Griese] have been doing a lot of the meetings with the quarterbacks. [QB Brandon Allen] BA was with us last year. Just haven't, didn't feel like I needed to this year. And Klay has been great at it.”

Q: So nothing to do with the Kubiaks on both sides?

SHANAHAN: "It actually didn't. No, it didn't. But should have said it was that.”

Q: When you were calling not calling plays, what were you doing with your spare time?

SHANAHAN: “Chewing seeds, threw a challenge, made a couple time outs. No, I was just talking to coaches, making sure we had the right people in there. There's a lot of guys on the roster and you want to make sure that guys get their opportunities, but also put guys in positions that you can evaluate, where things are close. That's kind of more of the stuff I was paying attention to.”

