49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Ricky Pearsall had a Breakout Game
Finally, Ricky Pearsall showed why the 49ers drafted him in Round 1.
The past six weeks, he caught just six passes. He was a complete afterthought in the offense. Then on Monday night against the Lions, he caught eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Suddenly, he was the focal point of the 49ers' passing attack.
On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what changed Pearsall that allowed him to produce.
“That's the hardest thing with wide receivers in this day and age, that everyone's judged off of their stats," Shanahan said. "They can tell a lot sometimes, but that's just when they get the ball or not, and that's not always based off of what they do. That's based off of circumstances that happen with the other 21 players on the field. Because there's a lot, you can play a really good game and have no numbers and there's nothing you did wrong about it, but people act like you didn't because you need to see those numbers from guys when they touch the ball. So, I was happy that he got more opportunities, that it worked out that way, and when he did he came through with them and showed the stuff that we like about him so that everyone could see it.”
TRANSLATION: Shanahan didn't call many passes for Pearsall the past couple months because Shanahan was obsessed with calling passes for Deebo Samuel, who probably won't be on the team this year. Finally, Shanahan gave Pearsall the targets that had been going to Samuel, and Pearsall produced. It's that simple. Pearsall should have been getting Samuel's targets all season.