49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Legacy as of Now
Many people believe Kyle Shanahan is the best offensive coach in the NFL and that it's only a matter of time before he wins a Super Bowl.
Those things might be true. His offenses have been outstanding for the most part since 2016 when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. And he has gone to three Super Bowls during that time. It's possible one day we'll look back at this portion of his career as a valuable learning period which he needed to grow and become a champion.
But as of now, he's not a champion, unless conference championships count. And for all of his talent and potential, if his career were to end today, he would not be a Hall of Famer. Instead, his legacy would be his Super Bowl defeats. Not just the fact that he lost three times. The way he lost. Leading by double digits in each one. Abandoning the running game in the second half all three times. Not knowing the postseason overtime rules in the final, most humiliating loss. A game he was favored to win against an opponent that was reloading.
And don't forget the NFC Championship game he lost to the Rams after beating them six straight times.
All the other accomplishments of Shanahan's career would be mere footnotes compared to those choke jobs. He would be known for squandering one of the most talented teams to never win a Super Bowl.
It's funny how important winning the Super Bowl actually is.