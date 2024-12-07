All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says Brandon Staley is Doing a Good Job

The 49ers defense has been a disaster since they fired Steve Wilks.

Grant Cohn

Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gestures during the first half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gestures during the first half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Under Wilks, they gave up just 17.5 points per game -- third fewest in the NFL. That wasn't good enough, apparently. So they fired him, promoted Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator and hired Brandon Staley to help him.

Technically, Staley is the 49ers' assistant head coach. Realistically, he's here to hold Sorensen's hand. Sorensen never has been a defensive coordinator before this season. He was the Jaguars special teams coordinator in 2021 -- that's his only coordinator experience.

Meanwhile, Staley was the defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 and the head coach of the Chargers from 2021 to 2023. So he has experience.

But Staley's experience hasn't seemed to help Sorensen or the 49ers this season. Through 13 weeks, they have given up 24.6 points per game -- ninth most in the NFL.

This week, Shanahan was asked about Staley's contribution to the 49ers' down season. Here's what Shanahan said, courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: What was assistant head coach/defense Brandon Staley's role this season? How has that developed and have you been happy with what he's added?

SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I think Brandon's done a real good job. He helps us out in all types of areas, works with the nickels probably the most. Real good at helping [defensive coordinator] Nick [Sorensen] with the game plan and stuff like that. Does our ball meeting.”

Q: Has he helped develop elements of the defense or has it still been mostly the stuff that you've been doing?

SHANAHAN: “I think we have different wrinkles and stuff each year. I wouldn’t say that's just Nick. That's stuff we do as a group, but Nick's been a part of that group.”

MY TAKE: The 49ers will fire both Sorensen, Staley and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek at the end of the season, hire a new defensive coordinator and let him drastically change the 49ers' defensive scheme. No more Wide 9.

Grant Cohn
