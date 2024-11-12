All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says the "Wind was Weird" for Jake Moody's Misses

Kyle Shanahan still won't accept that the 49ers need a new kicker.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Jake Moody has been a giant disappointment. Last year's third-round pick missed three kicks in the playoffs and three field goals Sunday in the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To be fair, he also made three field goals including the game-winner. Still, three for six is terrible for a professional kicker.

It's time for the 49ers to cut bait and find a better kicker. And yet, Shanahan still makes excuses for Moody.

"I thought it wasn't the easiest place to kick in," Shanahan said on Monday. "The wind was weird, especially the direction that he missed the stuff. It was different. But it was a few big kicks and came back and hit his first game winner on a walk off. So, thought he finished it well and we'll move on to next week with it.”

As if the game was a positive learning experience for Moody. Please. If Moody misses another field goal next week, the 49ers will have no choice but to cut him and sign someone else.

Moody's problem is that the 49ers put too much pressure on him by drafting him in the third round. He can't handle the expectations. Maybe he would perform better on a team that didn't draft him in Round 3.

Perhaps the 49ers can sign Matthew Wright, the kicker they brought in initially to replace Moody when he suffered a high-ankle sprain.

