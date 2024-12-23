All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Seems to be Losing Patience with Jake Moody

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) prepares for a 50-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jake Moody missed another critical field goal on Sunday.

He missed it in the third quarter of the 49ers' 29-17 loss to the Dolphins. At the time, the 49ers were trailing 16-10. The game was close. And so was the field goal -- just a 41-yarder. A gimme for a good kicker. But Moody is not a good kicker -- he merely has a strong leg. And so he hooked the short field goal attempt wide left.

After the game, a reporter asked head coach Kyle Shanahan about his current confidence level in Moody.

Shanahan paused for a couple second as he tried to gather the right words, then said, "I mean, it wasn't good out there missing that kick. I don't know exactly what happened on the snap and the hold, but that's one he's got to make."

Sounds like a head coach who has had it with his kicker.

The 49ers drafted Moody in the third round last year. As a rookie, he was solid. He made 84 percent of his field goal attempts, which ranked 20th in the league. He also made 60 of 61 extra points in the regular season.

But in the playoffs, Moody missed one field goal in each of the 49ers' three games, including a missed extra point in the Super Bowl. And he hasn't seemed to recover since then.

This season, Moody has made just 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

I'm guessing he won't be on the team next season.

