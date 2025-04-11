49ers to Host Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart on Top-30 Visit
This just might be the player the 49ers end up drafting with the 11th pick in a couple weeks.
Shemar Stewart is scheduled to visit the 49ers soon for one of their 30 pre-draft meetings with NFL Draft prospects according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Stewart is projected to get drafted in the top 20 picks of the upcoming Draft after performing extremely well at the Combine in February.
Unfortunately, Stewart did not perform nearly as well on the field as a player during his three seasons at Texas A&M.
To be fair, Stewart wasn't bad. He simply was inconsistent. He generated pressure but also missed lots of tackles and didn't finish many sacks. In three seasons, he brought down the quarterback just 4.5 times.
Perhaps Texas A&M's coaching staff is more to blame for Stewart's lack of production than Stewart himself. Because at the Combine this offseason, he proved he's one of the most athletic players in the country when he ran a 4.59 a 267 lbs.
Athletically, Stewart is built like Myles Garrett, who's the best defensive end in the NFL. To be sure, Stewart is nowhere near as good as Garrett, but a good defensive line coach might be able to unlock Stewart's vast potential.
Which brings us to 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. He's one of the highest-paid D-line coaches in the league because he's good at developing players. Maybe the 49ers think he can turn Stewart into a star the way he turned Ziggy Ansah into a star 10 years ago.
I'm guessing the 49ers will draft Stewart.