49ers to Host Washington State WR Kyle Williams on Top-30 Visit
The 49ers might view wide receiver as a bigger need than we realize.
They still have Brandon Aiyuk, but who knows when he'll be back? They also signed Demarcus Robinson, but he's a 30-year-old career backup.
They drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 last year, and he showed promise in the final two games of the season, but he's far from established.
And then they have Jauan Jennings, who's good but slow and entering the final season of his contract. Which means he probably will price himself off the team.
Perhaps that's why the 49ers are taking a close look at wide receivers who are projected to get picked on Day 2 of the upcoming NFL Draft. According to Arye Pulli, the 49ers have a top-30 visit scheduled at their facility with Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
Williams currently is projected to get drafted in Rounds 3 or 4. The 49ers probably could take him with their compensatory pick in Round 3 (pick No. 100). And they just might take him if he's available.
Williams is a bit of a gadget player like Deebo Samuel in the sense that he's not a great route runner but he's excellent after the catch. He's also extremely explosive -- he ran a 4.4 at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. As a fifth-year senior in 2024, he gained 1,255 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.
It's easy to see why the 49ers are interested.