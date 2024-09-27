All 49ers

49ers Injury Report: 2 Star Players set to Return in Week 4

Two star 49ers players are set to return in Week 4 against the Patriots after missing Week 3 with an injury.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Two star players on the San Francisco 49ers are set to return in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots.

Friday's injury report for Week 4 revealed that George Kittle (hamstring) wasn't listed and Deebo Samuel (calf) was given a questionable status. Kittle and Samuel were missing in action in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. That is what allowed Jauan Jennings to flourish in that game.

With Kittle, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. He would miss two practices in the leadup for Week 3, so the 49ers kept him out as a precaution. This week he's managed to participate in all three practices, so he should be good to go against the Patriots.

Samuel, like Kittle, suffered his injury against the Vikings. However, Samuel was initially thought to be out for a couple of games. So either he is making an incredible recovery or he is rushing back and playing less than 100 percent. His playing time against the Patriots will indicate his physical state.

Since Samuel was given a questionable status, it most likely means he will be active against the Patriots. A questionable status almost always means a player will suit up for the upcoming game. Of course, the 49ers have proven that the rare occurrence of a player being inactive with that status is possible.

Christian McCaffrey was inactive in Week 1 despite being questionable. Still, that is why it is "almost always" an indication that a player will be available for the game. Speaking of McCaffrey, the 49ers are aiming to kickstart his return on Monday by slowly ramping up his workload.

As for the rest of the 49ers' injury report, Jordan Elliot (ankle), Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Dee Winters (ankle), and Trent Williams (illness, toe) were all listed as questionable. Standout preseason linebacker Curtis Robinson is out for this game and the rest of the year after he tore his ACL in practice. Javon Hargrave is also out after tearing his tricep against the Rams.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

