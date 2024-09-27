49ers Injury Report: 2 Star Players set to Return in Week 4
Two star players on the San Francisco 49ers are set to return in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots.
Friday's injury report for Week 4 revealed that George Kittle (hamstring) wasn't listed and Deebo Samuel (calf) was given a questionable status. Kittle and Samuel were missing in action in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. That is what allowed Jauan Jennings to flourish in that game.
With Kittle, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. He would miss two practices in the leadup for Week 3, so the 49ers kept him out as a precaution. This week he's managed to participate in all three practices, so he should be good to go against the Patriots.
Samuel, like Kittle, suffered his injury against the Vikings. However, Samuel was initially thought to be out for a couple of games. So either he is making an incredible recovery or he is rushing back and playing less than 100 percent. His playing time against the Patriots will indicate his physical state.
Since Samuel was given a questionable status, it most likely means he will be active against the Patriots. A questionable status almost always means a player will suit up for the upcoming game. Of course, the 49ers have proven that the rare occurrence of a player being inactive with that status is possible.
Christian McCaffrey was inactive in Week 1 despite being questionable. Still, that is why it is "almost always" an indication that a player will be available for the game. Speaking of McCaffrey, the 49ers are aiming to kickstart his return on Monday by slowly ramping up his workload.
As for the rest of the 49ers' injury report, Jordan Elliot (ankle), Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), Dee Winters (ankle), and Trent Williams (illness, toe) were all listed as questionable. Standout preseason linebacker Curtis Robinson is out for this game and the rest of the year after he tore his ACL in practice. Javon Hargrave is also out after tearing his tricep against the Rams.