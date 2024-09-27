All 49ers

The 49ers Need to Start Jauan Jennings and Sit Kyle Juszczyk

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 49ers have a terrific problem on their hands.

Apparently, they have three starting wide receivers on their team, not just two. Jauan Jennings has been better than Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel since the Super Bowl and that trend has carried over to this season. Now Kyle Shanahan has to figure out which player to send to the bench.

Unless Shanahan starts all three.

Since Shanahan became the 49ers' head coach, their base offensive personnel package has been two wide receivers, one tight end and two running backs. That's the way Shanahan wants his offense to look like most of the time. Call it an aesthetic preference.

But a good coach plays his best 11 players. And right now, Jennings is better than Juszczyk. Jennings is a legit weapon considering he's the third-leading receiver in the league right now. Meanwhile, Juszczyk hardly ever gets the ball. Last week, he had 6 yards and a holding penalty which means he produced a net of negative 4 yards. Not great.

These days, Juszczyk is nothing more than a decoy who goes in motion before the snap. He is utterly inessential to their passing game and their running game.

As opposed to Jennings, who is an excellent receiver and an excellent blocker. And with Jennings on the field, defenses would have to match up with their nickel package, which means they'd be soft against the run.

The 49ers offense has an opportunity to evolve and become the best version of itself this season. Let's see if Shanahan wants to evolve.

