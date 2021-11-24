49ers Injury Report: Dee Ford to be Activated Off Injured Reserve

Things keep getting better for the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan revealed at his Wednesday press conference that the 49ers will activate Dee Ford off of Injured Reserve this Thursday. His activation puts him on track to play against the Vikings on Sunday.

Ford was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 6 with a back injury. It is the same injury that knocked him out the 2020 season. Initially, the 49ers were not sure how long it would keep Ford out. Long-term Injured Reserve was certainly on the table. Luckily, Ford looks to be healing right and is expect to play against the Vikings.

Getting Ford back would be a sweet boost to the pass rush. The 49ers have started to hit their stride in that department. Nick Bosa continues to be on a tear, while receiving adequate support from the rest of the linemen. Arik Armstead inside has been a force, while Arden Key is stepping up, and even newcomer Charles Omenihu has made a bit of noise. The 49ers are rounding out at the perfect time.

As for the other players on the injury report, JaMycal Hasty and Maurice Hurst are not participating in practice. Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman, and Laken Tomlinson are limited participants. Trent Williams was given a rest day and Dre Greenlaw will be a full participant who's on track to be activated off of Injured Reserve like Ford.

So the other good news is it looks like Mitchell will make his return Sunday. Mitchell has been nursing a fractured finger and will continue to play with it. It'll be all about pain management for him. Having him back will give a nice spike to the offense. Minnesota's run defense is sub-par at best. It could be a field day once again for the 49ers on the ground.

The 49ers are getting stronger as the Vikings are losing a few key players themselves. This is becoming more and more of an opportunity that the 49ers cannot waste. A win against the Vikings will keep them firmly in the driver seat for a Wild Card playoff berth.