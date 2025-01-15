49ers Interview Chris Tabor to be their Special Teams Coordinator
The 49ers need to get this hire right.
They've already fired two special teams coordinators since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach in 2017 -- first Richard Hightower and then Brian Schneider. Now they need to hire a third and final special teams coordinator. And there's no guarantee Shanahan will be around long enough to hire a fourth.
So Tuesday, the 49ers interviewed former Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator and interim head coach Chris Tabor according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Previously, the 49ers interviewed Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins and Denver Broncos assistant special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. So that makes three candidates they've interviewed so far. Plus, last week head coach Kyle Shanahan said he hoped to move former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen to special teams coordinator if he agreed to take the demotion.
Considering how many candidates the 49ers have interviewed, it seems Sorensen may not want to take the demotion to special teams coordinator. Instead, he might request his release. Which would be good news for the 49ers. They need a better special teams coordinator than Sorensen. He has just one year of experience coaching special teams and it didn't go well. He would not be a serious hire.
Tabor has been an NFL special teams coordinator since 2011. He did not coach in 2024 but he seems poised to reenter the league and should have multiple suitors. It seems he would be a good hire.