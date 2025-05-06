49ers GM John Lynch Isn't Bothered When Kyle Shanahan Blows Up at him
Kyle Shanahan isn't particularly diplomatic.
He likes to keep it real. He's brutally honest with everyone, even his general manager John Lynch. So when times are tough, he can lash out at people.
John Lynch discussed this dynamic recently with Chris Simms, who is Shanahan's best friend.
"Last year was a really tough year," Lynch said. "Kyle and I have consistently had each other's backs. That doesn't mean we don't challenge each other. Chris, you know Kyle real well. It's not always pleasant. He's going to blow up.
"I'm fortunate, I played with guys like Warren Sapp, so that doesn't bother me. Only a couple times a year I'll lose it and 47 Red will come out: 'You can't talk to me like that! I'm going to break you in half!' (Laughs). But, largely I'm really proud that we've stuck together. That's a hard thing to do because there's so much pressure in this business to win."
Simms agreed with Lynch.
"I know how he talks about you," Simms said. "I know how you talk about him. I'm not bullcrapping you here. Kyle might not even like that I'm saying this. When he brings up John, it's like, 'He's one of my best friends.'"
Keep in mind that Lynch and Shanahan have worked side by side since 2017. Lots of working relationships don't last that long. They deserve credit for maintaining a productive work relationship despite the inevitable conflicts that arise.
Still, it's worth noting that Lynch's contract expires after 2026 and Shanahan's expires after 2027. We'll see how much longer the 49ers keep these two together.