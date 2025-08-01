All 49ers

Robert Saleh says 49ers Rookie D-Lineman is "Behind the Eight Ball"

That doesn't sound great.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh speaks to the media following a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Through eight days of training camp, there's good news and bad news about the 49ers' two rookie defensive linemen.

The good news is that fourth-round pick C.J. West looks outstanding, someone who will be in the NFL for a long time. In fact, he looks like a veteran already. Expect him to make a big impact this year.

The bad news is that second-round pick Alfred Collins is struggling big time. He's losing almost all of his reps during the 1-on-1 pass-rush drills.

Alfred Collins is having a rough start to training camp

San Francisco 49ers second-round draft pick Alfred Collins (99) watches his teammates work out during the teamís rookie minic
On Friday after practice, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was asked about Collins' development.

“He's coming along," Saleh said. "He missed all of OTAs, not to make excuses for the young man, but he did. It was with an injury, so it wasn't like he was camping out, doing D-line drills. He was just trying to get up to speed. So, he's behind the eight ball, but he's working hard. Love the way he's approaching every day, and he'll catch up. He's a big body with good feet. Those are things you can't teach. It's just a matter of time before he gets his legs underneath him and he starts to make more of an impact. That's visible.”

Saleh makes great points. And it's true, Collins missed rookie minicamp, OTAs and minicamp with a calf injury, so he's not really in football shape yet.

Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (DL08) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Still, he seems to struggle with all the things that can be coached. His get-off is slow. His pad level is high. He doesn't consistently use his length. And he sometimes gives up mid-play if he doesn't win. He should be able to improve in all of these areas, but the development will be gradual.

Don't be shocked if West plays more than Collins this year.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

