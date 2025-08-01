Robert Saleh says 49ers Rookie D-Lineman is "Behind the Eight Ball"
Through eight days of training camp, there's good news and bad news about the 49ers' two rookie defensive linemen.
The good news is that fourth-round pick C.J. West looks outstanding, someone who will be in the NFL for a long time. In fact, he looks like a veteran already. Expect him to make a big impact this year.
The bad news is that second-round pick Alfred Collins is struggling big time. He's losing almost all of his reps during the 1-on-1 pass-rush drills.
Alfred Collins is having a rough start to training camp
On Friday after practice, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was asked about Collins' development.
“He's coming along," Saleh said. "He missed all of OTAs, not to make excuses for the young man, but he did. It was with an injury, so it wasn't like he was camping out, doing D-line drills. He was just trying to get up to speed. So, he's behind the eight ball, but he's working hard. Love the way he's approaching every day, and he'll catch up. He's a big body with good feet. Those are things you can't teach. It's just a matter of time before he gets his legs underneath him and he starts to make more of an impact. That's visible.”
Saleh makes great points. And it's true, Collins missed rookie minicamp, OTAs and minicamp with a calf injury, so he's not really in football shape yet.
Still, he seems to struggle with all the things that can be coached. His get-off is slow. His pad level is high. He doesn't consistently use his length. And he sometimes gives up mid-play if he doesn't win. He should be able to improve in all of these areas, but the development will be gradual.
Don't be shocked if West plays more than Collins this year.