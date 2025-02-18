49ers Likely to Cut Deebo Samuel with Post-June-1 Designation
At his end-of-season press conference, John Lynch said the 49ers wouldn't just give away Deebo Samuel this offseason. Turns out, that's exactly what they might do.
Ideally, the 49ers would trade Samuel for a draft pick, but they might not be able to get anything more than a fourth-round pick for him. And if they trade him before June 1, they'll lose more than $15 million in salary cap space. Is a fourth-round pick really that valuable given the cap penalty the 49ers would take? Probably not.
That's why NFL.com's Matt Okada expects the 49ers to release Deebo Samuel with a post-June-1 designation.
"The goal for San Francisco will likely be to trade former All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel, but if the Niners can't find the right suitor or the right return, he might be a post-June-1 cut candidate instead," writes Okada. "Samuel had a down year in 2024, totaling just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, dropping five passes (per Pro Football Focus), fumbling twice and even struggling as a rusher, putting up a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. The Niners committed to Brandon Aiyuk as their WR1 last offseason while entertaining trade discussions for Samuel and eventually restructuring his contract. If another offensive mind has interest in Samuel's unique skill set, perhaps general manager John Lynch can net a mid-round pick for the former star. But if the market doesn't look promising, he might simply be released for the $5.1 million in cap savings that the post-June-1 designation would create."
To summarize: a post-June-1 release of Samuel would save the 49ers more than $5 million, trading him before June 1 would cost them more than $15 million.
No brainer.