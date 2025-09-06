49ers Look Like Geniuses for Not Re-Signing This Player
A plethora of players departed the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
While a lot of hoopla was made about it, the 49ers didn't lose many significantly impactful players. In fact, there are some players the 49ers look like geniuses for letting walk.
But there is one player who the 49ers are starting to look like geniuses for not bringing them back.
That player is Dre Greenlaw. The former beloved fiery starting linebacker was one that the 49ers tried to re-sign. They were just too late in courting him.
Greenlaw received an offer from the Denver Broncos first and never looked back. Not re-signing Greenlaw was a move I believed the 49ers would regret.
But Greenlaw has already been ruled out of Week 1 with a quad injury. This was an injury that occurred earlier in the offseason.
He hasn't been able to put it behind him. This was the concern the 49ers had all along with Greenlaw. He's an amazing talent and an elite tone-setter, but he's injury-prone.
The 49ers couldn't invest a fair sum of money into him with all of that risk. Sure enough, the 49ers look like geniuses already, and the season hasn't even started.
Even if Greenlaw makes his debut for the Broncos in Week 2, he will continually be a concern. He hasn't even gone to battle yet in actual games, and he's struggling to sustain his health.
It's extremely unfortunate for Greenlaw. He gave 49ers fans plenty of fantastic memories. He will forever be a beloved player to the organization.
But it seems the 49ers dodged a bullet with him. They obviously wanted him back, which is why Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch flew to his home with an offer in hand to convince him to return.
Even Robert Saleh was vocal about wanting the 49ers to bring Greenlaw back. Why wouldn't he? He witnessed Greenlaw ascend right before his eyes.
If the 49ers had come with that offer initially, I don't believe Greenlaw would have signed with the Broncos. He just desired to feel wanted, and he revealed that in his first press conference as a Bronco.
The only way for the 49ers not to look like geniuses by not re-signing Greenlaw is if his health luck shifts and he balls out. But the odds are not in his favor.
As of now, the 49ers are geniuses or starting to look like ones.