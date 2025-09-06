All 49ers

49ers Look Like Geniuses for Not Re-Signing This Player

A tough departure for the 49ers to watch in the offseason is starting to make them look like geniuses for allowing.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A plethora of players departed the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

While a lot of hoopla was made about it, the 49ers didn't lose many significantly impactful players. In fact, there are some players the 49ers look like geniuses for letting walk.

But there is one player who the 49ers are starting to look like geniuses for not bringing them back.

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

That player is Dre Greenlaw. The former beloved fiery starting linebacker was one that the 49ers tried to re-sign. They were just too late in courting him.

Greenlaw received an offer from the Denver Broncos first and never looked back. Not re-signing Greenlaw was a move I believed the 49ers would regret.

But Greenlaw has already been ruled out of Week 1 with a quad injury. This was an injury that occurred earlier in the offseason.

He hasn't been able to put it behind him. This was the concern the 49ers had all along with Greenlaw. He's an amazing talent and an elite tone-setter, but he's injury-prone.

The 49ers couldn't invest a fair sum of money into him with all of that risk. Sure enough, the 49ers look like geniuses already, and the season hasn't even started.

Even if Greenlaw makes his debut for the Broncos in Week 2, he will continually be a concern. He hasn't even gone to battle yet in actual games, and he's struggling to sustain his health.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returns an interception back for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Ford Field. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's extremely unfortunate for Greenlaw. He gave 49ers fans plenty of fantastic memories. He will forever be a beloved player to the organization.

But it seems the 49ers dodged a bullet with him. They obviously wanted him back, which is why Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch flew to his home with an offer in hand to convince him to return.

Even Robert Saleh was vocal about wanting the 49ers to bring Greenlaw back. Why wouldn't he? He witnessed Greenlaw ascend right before his eyes.

If the 49ers had come with that offer initially, I don't believe Greenlaw would have signed with the Broncos. He just desired to feel wanted, and he revealed that in his first press conference as a Bronco.

The only way for the 49ers not to look like geniuses by not re-signing Greenlaw is if his health luck shifts and he balls out. But the odds are not in his favor.

As of now, the 49ers are geniuses or starting to look like ones.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

