49ers Provide Uninspiring Update on Christian McCaffrey
Here we go again.
Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury again. This is an injury that derailed his 2024 season, which eventually was revealed to be bilateral Achilles tendinitis.
As a result, his status to be active for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks is questionable.
A questionable status update usually means a player will be active for the upcoming game. However, that was the case with McCaffrey last year, entering Week 1.
On Friday, Kyle Shanahan had an opportunity to alleviate any concerns 49ers fans have with McCaffrey. Instead, he did the complete opposite by providing an uninspiring update.
"It's questionable. A questionable concern," said Shanahan with a smirk on his face. "I'm not gonna say anything about Christian guys. Or any of our players injuries."
Shanahan was extremely short and vague on the few questions he received on McCaffrey. His approach did nothing to lift anyone's doubts about McCaffrey.
All he did was increase the concern about McCaffrey's status against the Seahawks and overall for the season. The moment he tells the reporters he isn't talking about his injury is essentially an answer.
Had McCaffrey's injury not been a big deal, Shanahan would've loved to eliminate that. He loves sticking it to reporters who are overblowing things.
The fact that he kept it short with an annoyed demeanor is the tell that McCaffrey isn't going to play against the Seahawks despite the questionable status.
If he doesn't suit up for the game, the 49ers will look to newcomer Brian Robinson Jr., whom they recently acquired in a trade from the Washington Commanders.
"He's trying to learn it all," Shanahan said. "He's working his tail off doing it, studying, but he's been through three practices, so it's definitely not there yet. He'll get better throughout the year, but he's had a real good week."
"Brian knows the game plan. He got it in this week. You don't have to know an entire offense. You got to know what the plan is this week. And he's repped at it, so if that's the situation, we're good to go with it. He's ready for it, and I know Isaac (Guerendo) will be also."
Trading for Robinson has become exponentially more critical with McCaffrey's latest injury. Now, the concern will be aimed at McCaffrey's longevity for the season.
If the 49ers are without him, it's going to make it difficult on the offense again. Maybe this is just a temporary setback, but given McCaffrey's history, it's hard to find any hope in it.