Report: 49ers Looking to Trade up in Round 1 of NFL Draft

If the 49ers were to pull off a trade up from their 11th pick, this is the player they reportedly have on their radar.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs after a catch against the Boise State Broncos during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Picking at No. 11 in the NFL draft is a solid spot for the San Francisco 49ers.

They should have at least a few sweet players to choose from that will help them greatly. However, the 49ers might not be content with waiting until the 11th pick.

NFL draft analyst Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Life wrote an enlightening two-round mock draft. In his mock draft, he has the 49ers moving up to pick No. 5 and taking Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

"The 49ers currently have 11 picks, and I’ve been told they’ve been looking into the possibility of a flashy move up in Round 1 for skill help—San Francisco likes Warren," wrote Nystrom.

So, the 49ers are reportedly looking to trade up in round 1 of the NFL draft. The player they would likely take is Warren. He's an amazing talent and a perfect fit in the 49ers' offense.

However, selecting him, especially trading up, would be insane. Warren is a luxury pick that the 49ers cannot afford to make.

They can still find other excellent players at the defensive line or cornerback who would qualify as the best players available. That would also address their positions of need.

Tight end is mostly a fun pick. Warren would add a new dynamic, but he would be just another mouth to feed with several other players needing the ball.

Plus, the 49ers would go back-to-back drafts selecting a skill player in the first round. Selecting Warren wouldn't be a terrible pick, but it would seem the 49ers are trying to be the NFC Bengals.

