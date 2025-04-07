NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Taking a Cornerback is Gaining Steam
Step aside, mock drafts that have the 49ers taking an offensive or defensive lineman with their 11th pick.
Cornerbacks are the new popular pick for the 49ers in the first round. First, it was Pro Football Network that had the 49ers drafting a cornerback with their 11th pick just a few days ago.
Now, in their latest mock draft, it is Pro Football Focus that has the 49ers taking Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with pick No. 11. The 49ers taking a cornerback is gaining steam, especially Barron. Here is what PFF had to say about the pick.
"Charvarius Ward‘s departure in free agency has reintroduced cornerback as a need for the 49ers. Robert Saleh, back calling the shots for this defense, will undoubtedly be banging the table for this year's top prospect at the position. Barron is a versatile cornerback who would excel in Saleh’s quarters-heavy scheme after earning an 82.0 PFF coverage grade in quarters looks in 2024."
Cornerback being discussed as a need of the 49ers is overblown. Yes, they have to figure out who their No. 3 cornerback will be because Charvarius Ward left.
However, that is a luxury for the 49ers. Most defenses don't have three solid cornerbacks, let alone two. So, why would the 49ers draft a cornerback and leave their defensive line desolate?
Simple -- cornerback is the position with the best player available at pick No. 11.
Whether it is Barron or Michigan's Will Johnson, a cornerback does make sense for the 49ers. This year's draft is regarded as a stacked one for defensive linemen.
It's not a bad decision to forgo a defensive lineman with the 11th pick. It really comes down to an offensive tackle or cornerback for the 49ers.
One addresses a position of need more than the other, while the less pressing position gives them a better-talented player. Decisions, decisions for the 49ers in a little over three weeks.