49ers LT Trent Williams' Hold Out "Could Bleed into the Regular Season"

Doesn't sound great.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Trent Williams updates are few and far between these days.

We know he held out of training camp and preseason because he wants the 49ers to redo his contract which has three and no guarantee money left on it. We know the 49ers haven't redone it yet. Are the two sides getting close to an agreement? Or is there a chance Williams will miss Week 1?

Here's the latest from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"I was told from somebody involved in the situation that he is not going to be available until he gets his contract adjusted," Fowler said. "He's got three years left on his deal. That could bleed into the regular season with us just being a few weeks away. This is a player who has made about $150 million in his career, he has been taking up golf, staying away from the team, doing his own thing. Still training of course, getting ready for the season potentially, but he's not overly stressed to have to be out there right now. And he's the fourth-highest-paid tackle despite being the best the past two years. The 49ers know they have to do something here. They could sweeten the guarantees on his contract. But they're dealing with Brandon Aiyuk at the same time they're trying to get this guy done. So they're hoping he'll be in the lineup here, soon."

MY TAKE: They're hoping? Hoping won't bring Williams back to the team. Hoping sounds like he won't play Week 1. Paying Williams what he wants is the only way to secure his services for this season. We'll see when the choose to pay up and how many games they lose before they do.

