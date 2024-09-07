49ers LT Trent Williams Might Not Play the Full Game vs. the Jets
SANTA CLARA -- Trent Williams isn't in football shape just yet.
He's a future first ballot Hall of Famer and he's still in his prime, but he sat out the entire offseason. He only started practicing this week. So his conditioning isn't what it could be.
And that's why he might not play the full game Monday night against the Jets.
Here's what offensive line coach Chris Foerster said about Williams on Thursday courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: For this game, would you consider mixing in OL Jaylon Moore a little bit with Trent until he's fully game ready and in shape to go?
FOERSTER: “Well, I've been trying to purposely let Jaylon just rep the left side because I don't know. I think a couple years ago, in the Covid year we went down to SoFi and Trent was coming off an injury. In the fourth quarter of that game, I went back and looked the other day with [head strength and conditioning coach] Dustin Perry, our strength coach. We had like a nine-play drive, 11-play drive and a 12 or 13-play drive to win the game when [former NFL K] Robbie [Gould] kicked the field goal at the end, [Minnesota Vikings QB] Nick Mullens was quarterback. We won at the end on a field goal and Trent said that fourth quarter he was hanging on and he'd just come off an injury. So, you'd like to think he's going to play, but then again it could be an 80-play game and it could end up in a position where the guy can't do it. So, is it going to be a rotation? I don't know. We'll see how Trent does after tomorrow and see exactly what happens. Hopefully Trent can play it out. If he can't. Jaylon definitely has had a good camp and is ready to go and how we orchestrate that, I'm not sure that we have to, we'll see.”
Q: With Trent is it a possibility that he needs a breather for a series?
FOERSTER: “Yeah, I would think so. We talk about it. Do you see Trent Williams over there on the bike pedaling while he is waiting for the next series? I just don't know. It just kind of seems weird. I don't know how we're going to do it. We’ll see how it goes. It's a work in progress, but we’ve had a lot of discussion about it. We'll see what happens.”