49ers LT Trent Williams Seems Unlikely to Play Against the Bills
It seems like Trent Williams will miss his second game in a row this weekend with an ankle injury.
Williams didn't practice on Wednesday. And in the locker room, he was seen using a knee scooter, which means his knee was resting on a scooter while his injured ankle was elevated off the ground. Which means he doesn't want to put any weight on it.
Williams injured his ankle a few weeks ago in the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The next week, Williams took a Toradol shot and played in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He must have made his injury worse in that game considering he didn't play this past Sunday in the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Packers and now he's using a knee scooter to get around the facility.
Williams, 36, hasn't played a full season since 2013. He typically misses a game or two every season. So if history predicts the future, it's possible he could return when the 49ers return from Buffalo. Their next two games will be at home and they'll be winnable -- the 49ers will face the Bears and the Rams, two teams that are mediocre at best.
This offseason, the 49ers renegotiated Williams' contract and gave him a $25.69 million signing bonus after he skipped all of OTAs, minicamp and training camp. He's under contract through 2026 when he'll be 38. He currently is the fifth-highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.