49ers LT Trent Williams to Miss Second Game in a Row with Ankle Injury

Since 2020 when the 49ers acquired Williams in a trade, their record without him is just 3-7.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) chats with the media before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The 49ers don't know when their their Hall of Fame left tackle's ankle will heal.

The team listed Trent Williams as out for the second game in a row on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams' ankle hasn't healed the way the 49ers expected it would, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering Williams is 36. Still, we don't know the exact nature of his ankle injury, nor when it happened.

We know he injured his ankle at some point during the 49ers' Week 10 win against the Buccaneers because he popped up on the injury report the next day. That week, he didn't practice, but he could walk around the locker room with a slight limp, and so on Sunday the 49ers gave him a Toradol shot and he played in their Week 11 loss to the Seahawks.

Since then, Williams has been using a knee scooter to get around the locker room, which means he hasn't been putting any weight on his injured ankle. So he must have made it worse when he played injured against Seattle, and the pain must have set in after the Toradol wore off.

Since 2020 when the 49ers acquired Williams in a trade, their record without him is just 3-7. He's arguably their most valuable player because the talent gap between him and a backup offensive tackle is as big as the Grand Canyon. Last week, the 49ers rushed for just 44 yards and scored a mere 10 points without him on the field.

We'll see if they can do any better without him this week in Buffalo.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

