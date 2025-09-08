Why the 49ers are Signing WR Kendrick Bourne
After five years apart from each other, the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne are reuniting.
Bourne is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers had Bourne in for a meeting and a workout a week ago, but didn't keep him in the building.
Things have changed for the 49ers after their 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It made signing Bourne a necessary move.
Why the 49ers are Signing WR Kendrick Bourne
For starters, George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury fairly early in the contest. He started hot for the 49ers, being heavily featured on the opening drive.
Unfortunately, his hamstring had different plans. Once he popped up with it, the 49ers ruled him out immediately. A hamstring bothered Kittle last year as well, so expect him to miss time.
It was brutal when Kittle was lost for the game, but it gets worse. Jauan Jennings would join him later with a shoulder injury.
Jennings landed harshly on his shoulder on a play. The broadcast showed Jennings sitting on the sideline bench, grimacing in pain.
It's likely Jennings is missing time as well, depending on the severity of the injury. Those two injuries make it clear as to why the 49ers are signing Bourne.
It also indicates that the 49ers expect both to be out for a while. Hamstrings are incredibly tricky and require the utmost care, especially since Kittle experienced this issue last year.
Jennings could be dealing with a sprain or a fracture for all we know. Either way, the 49ers wouldn't sign Bourne if they were confident Kittle's and Jennings' injuries weren't concerning.
They didn't get the deal done with Bourne last week because they had to have offered him the bare minimum. The opportunities also weren't there for him with Jennings ending his unofficial holdout.
Now that Kittle and Jennings are hurt, the opportunities are ripe for Bourne. He can step into Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and immediately be the No. 2 wide receiver for Brock Purdy.
In the overall passing game, he can be the third option. Ricky Pearsall is the No. 1 wide receiver, but everyone knows the top pass-catching option is Christian McCaffrey.
Easing into the offense shouldn't take too long for Bourne, thanks to his familiarity. Look for the 49ers to utilize him in clutch spots like they did before he departed.