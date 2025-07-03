All 49ers

The 49ers are in the Market for Another Cornerback

The 49ers tipped their hand this week.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
They're sitting on more than $46 million in salary cap space -- second most in the entire NFL -- and it's unclear why. The 49ers are in win-now mode. Their core of veterans is getting old. They can't afford to play for next year.

And yet, the 49ers probably would say that they aren't any free agents available who they like. And that would be complete balogna. Because this past week, they showed interest in cornerback Damon Arnette, who ultimately signed a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum with the Houston Texans.

Arnette is a former first-round pick who got released by the Raiders after multiple arrests. But he's older and hopefully more mature now, so he got another shot. And the 49ers almost gave him that shot.

Instead of signing a cornerback from the bargain bin, why not sign one who's worth a bit more money?

The 49ers clearly want another cornerback -- that's why they kicked the tires on Arnette. And there are better corners available than Arnette. Corners such as Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. Granted, Samuel Jr. had neck surgery this offseason and will have a medical recheck in a few weeks to determine his status for the season. If he passes the recheck, he probably will sign quickly with a team, and that team could be the 49ers.

Or, they could trade for Jamel Dean, a quality veteran who seems to be in danger of getting released by the Buccaneers.

Because unless rookie third-round pick Upton Stout plays lights out in training camp and preseason, the 49ers still need a third cornerback, and plenty are available.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

