The 49ers are in the Market for Another Cornerback
The 49ers tipped their hand this week.
They're sitting on more than $46 million in salary cap space -- second most in the entire NFL -- and it's unclear why. The 49ers are in win-now mode. Their core of veterans is getting old. They can't afford to play for next year.
And yet, the 49ers probably would say that they aren't any free agents available who they like. And that would be complete balogna. Because this past week, they showed interest in cornerback Damon Arnette, who ultimately signed a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum with the Houston Texans.
Arnette is a former first-round pick who got released by the Raiders after multiple arrests. But he's older and hopefully more mature now, so he got another shot. And the 49ers almost gave him that shot.
Instead of signing a cornerback from the bargain bin, why not sign one who's worth a bit more money?
The 49ers clearly want another cornerback -- that's why they kicked the tires on Arnette. And there are better corners available than Arnette. Corners such as Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. Granted, Samuel Jr. had neck surgery this offseason and will have a medical recheck in a few weeks to determine his status for the season. If he passes the recheck, he probably will sign quickly with a team, and that team could be the 49ers.
Or, they could trade for Jamel Dean, a quality veteran who seems to be in danger of getting released by the Buccaneers.
Because unless rookie third-round pick Upton Stout plays lights out in training camp and preseason, the 49ers still need a third cornerback, and plenty are available.