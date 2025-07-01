All 49ers

Report: The 49ers Tried to Sign Cornerback Damon Arnette

So, the 49ers do indeed want another cornerback.

Grant Cohn

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
No, they didn't try to trade for Jalen Ramsey -- instead, the Steelers acquired him. But the 49ers did try to sign cornerback Damon Arnette, according to former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston.

“It was a couple of teams that were reaching out on him,” Johnston said. “He’s got everything you want, he’s got the length. He’s a former first-round draft pick, so the talent is there. It’s really the maturity. Has he learned from what happened to him, his first opportunity when he was in Vegas?

“So, it was great to see the Houston Texans call, DeMeco Ryans, because John Lynch in San Francisco was another one that called about him. So you can see that he really fits that style of defense that DeMeco wants to install with the Texans, coming from the San Francisco 49ers, because those were probably the two busiest teams that were reaching out on Damon’s behalf."

Keep in mind, Arnette ultimately signed a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum wth the Texans. So the 49ers probably offered him the same thing. And the Texans play in a tax-free state. So Arnette made an easy decision.

But, this shows that the 49ers are in the market for a cornerback. They currently have Deommodore Lenoir, who was arrested last week, Renardo Green, who has seven career starts, Tre Brown, who's cheap, and Upton Stout, who's a rookie.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, it doesn't seem like their owners will spend on a good cornerback even though the team has more than $46 million in cap space right now. That means you can probably forget about Asante Samuel Jr., who currently is a free agent. He probably is too expensive for the 49ers.

