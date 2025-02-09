All 49ers

49ers Met with Shrine Bowl MVP Running Back Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Apparently, the 49ers are back in the market for a running back.

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) is presented with the offensive MVP trophy after the East defeats the West in the East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
They recently met with Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Croskey-Merritt recently put himself on the map by winning the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl and has met with lots of NFL teams recently -- not just the 49ers. As of now, he is projected to be an undrafted free agent.

Croskey-Merritt spent four seasons at Alabama State, then in 2023 transferred to New Mexico where he gained 1,282 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Finally, he transferred one more time to Arizona where he rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown in his first game of the season. Then, the NCAA determined that he had no more collegiate eligibility, so Arizona shut him down for the rest of the season. But he clearly has talent as he showed in the Shrine Game.

The 49ers need a running back because Christian McCaffrey will be 29 next season and missed all but four games this season due to Achilles and knee injuries. In addition, backup running back Jordan Mason will be a free agent next month and most likely will sign elsewhere. If he leaves, the 49ers will need to replace him, and Croskey-Merritt could be an excellent replacement.

Remember, Mason was an undrafted free agent in 2022. The 49ers have had success finding rookie running backs after the draft or late in the draft. We'll see if they'll meet with any other sleeper running backs soon.

