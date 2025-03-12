Will the 49ers Draft Oregon DT Derrick Harmon in Round 1?
The 49ers almost certainly will draft a defensive lineman with their first pick this year.
They've released three-quarters of their starting D-line in the past few days. Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave all are out. Nick Bosa is the only starter left. And it doesn't seem like the 49ers intend to sign any starters in free agency. Otherwise, they would have signed Joey Bosa, who went to the Bills instead.
The 49ers could take a defensive end in Round 1, but it's much easier to find edge rushers who fit the Wide 9 than it is to find defensive tackles who fit. That's because the edge rushers line up outside the tight ends, so they don't have to worry about double-team blocks. That's why they can be relatively small. See: Dee Ford.
Defensive tackles in the Wide 9 have to be big because they're constantly exposed to double teams. Which means they must be able to anchor and hold their ground, otherwise the 49ers won't be able to stop the run.
In the past, Arik Armstead was the ideal Wide 9 defensive tackle because he could anchor against double teams and keep Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw unblocked. Now, the 49ers have to find the next Armstead.
And that could be Derrick Harmon. Like Armstead, Harmon played at Oregon (he also played three years at Michigan State). And like Armstead, Harmon is an outstanding run defender. He recorded just 5 sacks this past season and 8.5 total in college, but he can push the pocket as Armstead did.
The 49ers could take Harmon with the 11th pick or trade down and take him. Don't be surprised if he's their target.
