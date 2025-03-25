NFL Insider: 49ers Want to Trade Brandon Aiyuk but Probably Can't
The 49ers need to save cash for Brock Purdy's upcoming contract extension.
That's why they're open to trading Brandon Aiyuk. General manager John Lynch confirmed at the Combine that he has been taking calls on Aiyuk because the 49ers are under tight financial constraints this year.
Lynch said this almost a month ago. And yet, he still hasn't traded Aiyuk. The Athletic's Dianna Russini discussed the latest with Aiyuk and the 49ers on her podcast.
"The 49ers have incentive to move Brandon Aiyuk before his April 1 payday," Russini said. "They've gotten some calls about him. We know that they signed him to a new contract last summer and we all know the drama that came with that. It's a $22.855 million roster bonus. There's some chatter that perhaps they're going to move him and that teams are interested."
Does Russini think the 49ers will find a trade partner?
"I don't get the sense that it's a reality," she said. "I'm sure that the 49ers would like to do it because of the finances. Why would a team be so open about this? There must be something else."
I would agree that there's something else. The relationship between Aiyuk and the team never seemed to recover after last year's hold out. He seemed unhappy before he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus, almost as though he still wanted off the team even after signing his extension.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, they probably would have to send draft picks to get a team to take on Aiyuk's contract before April 1.