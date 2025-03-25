All 49ers

NFL Insider: 49ers Want to Trade Brandon Aiyuk but Probably Can't

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they probably would have to send draft picks to get a team to take on Aiyuk's contract before April 1.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers need to save cash for Brock Purdy's upcoming contract extension.

That's why they're open to trading Brandon Aiyuk. General manager John Lynch confirmed at the Combine that he has been taking calls on Aiyuk because the 49ers are under tight financial constraints this year.

Lynch said this almost a month ago. And yet, he still hasn't traded Aiyuk. The Athletic's Dianna Russini discussed the latest with Aiyuk and the 49ers on her podcast.

"The 49ers have incentive to move Brandon Aiyuk before his April 1 payday," Russini said. "They've gotten some calls about him. We know that they signed him to a new contract last summer and we all know the drama that came with that. It's a $22.855 million roster bonus. There's some chatter that perhaps they're going to move him and that teams are interested."

Does Russini think the 49ers will find a trade partner?

"I don't get the sense that it's a reality," she said. "I'm sure that the 49ers would like to do it because of the finances. Why would a team be so open about this? There must be something else."

I would agree that there's something else. The relationship between Aiyuk and the team never seemed to recover after last year's hold out. He seemed unhappy before he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus, almost as though he still wanted off the team even after signing his extension.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they probably would have to send draft picks to get a team to take on Aiyuk's contract before April 1.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

