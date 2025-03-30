Brock Purdy Says the 49ers Were Tired Last Season when they went 6-11
This is an all-time bad excuse.
We all know the 49ers are coming off a bitterly disappointing 6-11 season. And there are many reasons the 49ers underperformed after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. That's why they fired so many coaches a couple months ago.
Recently, Brock Purdy went on the Built 4 More podcast and shared his explanation for the 49ers' down season.
"Last year, man, guys were tired," Purdy said. "That season is no joke, and when you go from July of training and everything, all the way to the end of February, and then you really get five weeks off or so until you've got to report back, and then you're going again, guys are tired. They're still beat up, their bodies."
Purdy's comment makes total sense until you remember that the Chiefs also went to the Super Bowl in 2024, and then they made it back in 2025. They didn't go 6-11. They weren't tired.
I'm sure Purdy is correct that the 49ers were tired, and that's a huge problem. And it's because they had one of the oldest teams in the league last season. As opposed to the Chiefs and the Bills, who go deep into the playoffs every year because they churn their roster and constantly add young players who haven't been a part of every deep playoff run.
So the 49ers are doing the right thing this offseason by purging their roster of older players.
They should have done this last year.