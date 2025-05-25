The 49ers' Most Dangerous Addition of 2025
The 49ers did any many dangerous players in free agency this year.
Instead, they said goodbye to some dangerous players and attempted to replace most of them with rookies.
That's why Bleacher Report says first-round pick Mykel Williams is the 49ers' most dangerous addition of 2025.
"A year ago, buzz started to swirl around Georgia defender Mykel Williams as the potential No. 1 overall talent for the 2025 NFL draft," writes Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. "The premise was built upon him realizing his upside after converting from the defensive interior to a full-time edge-defender. While that projection didn't come to fruition, the San Francisco 49ers still bet on the defensive lineman with this year's 11th overall draft pick.
"Two things held Williams back during his final season on campus. He never became a consistent pass-rush threat off the edge and didn't produce at a high level. An ankle injury slowed him throughout the process, though.
"Niners personnel are banking on Williams' potential.
"A fully-realized Williams opposite Nick Bosa is nightmare fuel for opposing offensive coordinators."
Williams is only 20, so if he takes a year or two to reach his full potential, that wouldn't be surprising. But he certainly is the 49ers' most important addition of the offseason. He's the one who has a chance to be truly special.
Right away, Williams should improve the 49ers' run defense. As a pass rusher, he should benefit from all the attention Nick Bosa draws. For the first time in his life, Williams won't be double-teamed constantly.
Look for Williams to have a big rookie season.