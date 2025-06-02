All 49ers

The 49ers' Most Important Position Battle to Watch

When OTAs start back up this week, the 49ers will have a number of position battles that will be interesting to watch.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) is introduced before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
They have issues at safety. They don't have a clear starter at left guard. And they need to figure out who their No. 3 wide receiver will be while Brandon Aiyuk is out.

But the 49ers' biggest position battle to watch this offseason according to Bleacher Report is at cornerback.

"There are a few areas on the Niners roster that need to be sorted out, but few are as important as cornerback," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. "Replacing Charvarius Ward won't be easy, but it would appear Renardo Green is ready to take on that role after a strong finish to his rookie season.

"Things will get interesting in the nickel spot, especially because the Niners aren't exactly solid at linebacker either. B/R scout Cory Giddings praised third-round pick Upton Stout as a player with the potential to be a 'dynamic nickel defender with additional value as a blitzer.'"

"However, he's only 5'9", 181 pounds so he'll need to show he can overcome his lack of size to show he's the best option. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh could also slide Deommodore Lenoir inside and play Tre Brown or Darrell Luter Jr. on the outside if Stout isn't ready."

If everything goes according to plan, Stout will finish the season as the 49ers' starting nickel, but I'm not sure he'll earn that role by Week 1. He'll have to beat out veteran Tre Brown who intercepted Brock Purdy during the first week of OTAs.

Unfortunately for Brown, he gave up a passer rating of 124 last season on the Seahawks, so he probably won't hold onto that job for long. He's here to buy Stout as much time as possible to get ready.

