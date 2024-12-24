49ers Most Likely will Shut Down Dre Greenlaw for Rest of Season
A week and a half after Dre Greenlaw made his season debut, it seems his season ended. Greenlaw left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins with calf tightness and the 49ers most likely will shut him down for the rest of the season according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Here's what Shanahan said about Greenlaw on Monday, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: Is there a chance that Dre Greenlaw is shut down for the rest of the year or is there a potential that he'll come back and play?
SHANAHAN: “My gut is most likely that he'll end up being shut down. But that's, I’ve got to wait to talk to Dre on that and we’ll still make sure to see exactly how he is doing, because right now we just have it as just soreness and stuff. But that'll definitely be a decision that I'll leave up to Dre depending on what his health is.”
Q: What's he been like emotionally? I know he is, it's been quite a journey for him to come back from the Achilles injury.
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I think it's been a huge emotional deal. Hurt it in the Super Bowl like that and how dramatic of an injury that can be, just talking to people who have had it. I think it's been a battle and a hard deal to get back. I think he was real emotional in his first game or even his first few practices, just being able to make it and I think it's been a huge success so far just the fact that he's gone to this point. I knew when he was complaining about the soreness in those first four plays of the game. I know when we told him he wasn't going to go back in anymore, he was pretty emotional there because I know how bad he wants to go in and how bad he wants to move on from this. But it's still part of the process and still something he’s working through. He's been really inspiring to watch him go through all this.”
Q: After the game, both LB Fred Warner and DL Nick Bosa said that Dre, sometimes, just has to be saved from himself, that he's always going to push to get out there even when it's not in his best interest. Do you feel that way too? Is that why you're kind of leaning toward shutting him down for the season?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, without a doubt. That's what we did on play four. But it's also of good interest for Dre to get out there and play for him also, if he is healthy and can do it. So there's a fine line in that. And I told Dre this just even after that Rams game talking with him, when he was telling me how, ‘Don't worry, I'll be for sure good the next week.’ And that's how bad he wants to go because it is a good thing when a player is coming back from an injury to be able to show the league and stuff you got back and you're good to go. But by no means doing that at the expense of messing up the next year. So that's something that Dre understands, but his passion and his heart really wants to get out there. But that's why I say that I'm leaning towards no, but I’ve got to get more information on that to make sure that that's the right decision for Dre.”
MY TAKE: Protecting Greenlaw from himself means shutting him down, not asking him for permission to shut him down. If it's up to Greenlaw, he's going to choose to play. Shanahan has to step in and make a decision that potentially could upset Greenlaw. That's what good head coaches do.