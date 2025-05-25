49ers Signing a Veteran Wide Receiver is Unnecessary
The San Francisco 49ers did the best they could to revamp their defense this offseason.
It was a smart allocation of resources since their offense is in a good state. And yes, that includes their offensive line.
However, one offensive position on the 49ers is being exaggerated as a need: wide receiver. Bleacher Report has recently recommended that the 49ers sign veterans like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper.
The writer who has recommended or likes the fit of those two is a good friend of mine, Moe Moton. So, I say this was as much respect as possible; he needs some coffee.
There is no way Moton wrote that while fully awake because signing a veteran wide receiver is unnecessary for the 49ers.
Sure, Brandon Aiyuk is a complete toss-up to be ready by Week 1 of the regular season. And there's no telling if he will ever be the same high level player again.
Demarcus Robinson, whom the 49ers signed in free agency, has a looming suspension due to a DUI arrest, so he will be out, presumably, at least a few games.
Jauan Jennings is the only constant the 49ers have at wide receiver. Ricky Pearsall is expected to take that second-year leap, but it could take some time.
So, yes, wide receiver isn't an attractive position for the 49ers. However, signing a veteran isn't the answer. What is the answer is getting Jacob Cowing developed. It's ensuring Pearsall takes that leap.
And even getting Jordan Watkins to find a role will help because he can give them a vertical threat. The answers to the wide receiver position aren't in free agency -- it's on the roster.
Brock Purdy can also help them. He hasn't proven that he can elevate his receivers in games, but that doesn't mean he can't play a factor in these young players' expediting their development in training camp.
Even if the young receivers take a while to step up, it's fine. Robinson will be back eventually, and the 49ers have George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to look to in the passing game.
Kyle Shanahan is good at manufacturing production from the receiver position anyway. It's fine if it isn't in an excellent state because it is the one that they can afford to be.
Allen and Cooper would be solid fits on the 49ers, especially Cooper, but these players are free agents for a reason. If the 49ers wanted them, they would've been signed by now.