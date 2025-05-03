All 49ers

49ers DE Mykel Williams is Eager to Learn from Nick Bosa

Williams has to become the best version of himself, and that involves putting together a pass-rush plan.

Grant Cohn

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) is pressured by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during the second half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) is pressured by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during the second half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nick Bosa might not be the biggest star on the 49ers, but he's an absolute superstar in the pass-rush community.

Young defensive ends watch his tape to learn how to use their hands better. And defensive players young and old on the 49ers routinely ask Bosa during practice to teach them his techniques.

Now, 49ers rookie defensive end Mykel Williams finally will get an opportunity to learn from Bosa. Here's what Williams said about Bosa recently.

Q: How excited are you to play with Nick?

WILLIAMS: “Extremely. I can’t wait to learn from him, really. I’ve got so many questions.”

Q: What do you want to learn from him?

WILLIAMS: I want to learn everything from him. I want to learn how he rushes. I want to learn why he does the stuff he does. I want to learn how he thinks. I can't wait to get next to Nick and pick his brain and ask him what he's seen and try to take some stuff from him."

Q: Did you watch Bosa in college?

WILLIAMS: "Yes. We definitely would look at his hand usage and drills that he did to get his hands like that."

Q: You have a foundation of a pass-rush arsenal with a swipe move and a power move. Where do you want to grow as a pass rusher?

WILLIAMS: "With my pass-rush plan. Like you said, I've got the swipe, I've got the long arm, I can go power, but to be a better player, I need to be more decisive in what I want to do in my pass rush."

MY TAKE: It's great that Williams will learn from Bosa, but Williams can't be him. Williams has to become the best version of himself, and that involves putting together a pass-rush plan with the moves he already has, as he said. I'm guessing 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek already has a pass-rush plan in mind for him.

At Georgia, the defensive coaches seem more concerned with teaching run defense with pass rush. Williams already defends the run like a 10-year veteran. And he clearly has lots of untapped potential as a pass rusher.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News