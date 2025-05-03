49ers DE Mykel Williams is Eager to Learn from Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa might not be the biggest star on the 49ers, but he's an absolute superstar in the pass-rush community.
Young defensive ends watch his tape to learn how to use their hands better. And defensive players young and old on the 49ers routinely ask Bosa during practice to teach them his techniques.
Now, 49ers rookie defensive end Mykel Williams finally will get an opportunity to learn from Bosa. Here's what Williams said about Bosa recently.
Q: How excited are you to play with Nick?
WILLIAMS: “Extremely. I can’t wait to learn from him, really. I’ve got so many questions.”
Q: What do you want to learn from him?
WILLIAMS: I want to learn everything from him. I want to learn how he rushes. I want to learn why he does the stuff he does. I want to learn how he thinks. I can't wait to get next to Nick and pick his brain and ask him what he's seen and try to take some stuff from him."
Q: Did you watch Bosa in college?
WILLIAMS: "Yes. We definitely would look at his hand usage and drills that he did to get his hands like that."
Q: You have a foundation of a pass-rush arsenal with a swipe move and a power move. Where do you want to grow as a pass rusher?
WILLIAMS: "With my pass-rush plan. Like you said, I've got the swipe, I've got the long arm, I can go power, but to be a better player, I need to be more decisive in what I want to do in my pass rush."
MY TAKE: It's great that Williams will learn from Bosa, but Williams can't be him. Williams has to become the best version of himself, and that involves putting together a pass-rush plan with the moves he already has, as he said. I'm guessing 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek already has a pass-rush plan in mind for him.
At Georgia, the defensive coaches seem more concerned with teaching run defense with pass rush. Williams already defends the run like a 10-year veteran. And he clearly has lots of untapped potential as a pass rusher.