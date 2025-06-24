Will 49ers DE Nick Bosa be the Defensive Player of the Year for 2025?
Just a few years ago, Nick Bosa was considered the best defensive player in the NFL.
That was in 2022, when he recorded a career-high 18.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Since then, he has 19.5 sacks in two seasons -- quite a fall off from his production of 2022.
In Bosa's defense, his supporting cast has gotten worse since 2022. Back then, he had Arik Armstead and Charles Omenihu -- two good interior rushers. The past two years, he was all on his own.
Now, the 49ers have Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff, which means Bosa should have more space to work. And that's why Pro Football Network thinks Bosa has a good chance to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award this year.
"Nick Bosa was the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s been a Pro Bowler five times in his six NFL seasons," writes PFN's Jacob Infante.
"Injuries took three games from Bosa’s 2024 season, but he still finished with nine sacks. He’s a practical guarantee to reach double-digit sacks if he can stay healthy. When you have an edge rusher who’s that consistent, he’ll naturally find himself in the middle of DPOY conversations."
I think it's wise to expect Bosa to have a monster season as long as he stays healthy. That's because Robert Saleh is back, he can scheme up pressure and provide Bosa with beneficial opportunities to sack the quarterback.
Unfortunately for Bosa, he played through two oblique injuries last season and missed three games. In October, he will turn 28. We'll see how durable he can be going forward.