49ers DE Nick Bosa Ranked 5th-Best Defensive Building Block in NFL
This is an interesting exercise.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently ranked the top 10 defensive building blocks in the NFL right now. Meaning players that teams would want to build their entire defenses around. Centerpieces.
According to Brooks, Bosa is the fifth-best defensive building block in the NFL behind Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Patrick Surtain II and T.J. Watt.
"Nick Bosa is coming off a disappointing season by his standards, tallying nine sacks in 14 games in 2024," writes Brooks. "But the five-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year remains a hot commodity in the NFL scouting community, due to his pass-rushing prowess off the edge. He's totaled 62.5 sacks over 82 games, including 18.5 in 2022, when he won Defensive Player of the Year.
"As a masterful technician with exceptional hand-to-hand combat skills, Bosa whips blockers with the kinds of arm-overs and two-handed swipes that could serve as teaching tape at an NFL coaching clinic. Given the importance of featuring a 'closer' on the front line who can wrap up a game with a key sack or pressure, the veteran's impact potential would be sure to pique the interests of team-builders seeking a blue-chip building block."
With all due respect to Brooks, I think he overrates Bosa.
Bosa is a terrific player -- don't get me wrong. In 2022, he was the best defensive player in the NFL. After that season, he signed a five-year $170 million extension. And since then, his play has gradually declined.
Again, he's still quite good. But in 2022, he had a whopping 48 quarterback hits, while in 2023 he had 35, and in 2024 he had 24. That's a downward trend.
In addition, he frequently rushes past the quarterback and gives up scramble lanes -- he's one of the main reasons the 49ers consistently struggle against running quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes whom they never have beaten.
Defensive centerpieces I would take over Bosa, in no particular order, are Fred Warner, Maxx Crosby, Sauce Gardner, Dexter Lawrence and Jalen Carter.