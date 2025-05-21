All 49ers

49ers Officially Announce Brock Purdy's Extension

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the gameagainst the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the gameagainst the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It's about time.

Four days after it was initially reported, the San Francisco 49ers officially announced that they have finalized a contract extension with Brock Purdy.

“Brock is a tremendous leader and a fantastic representative for the 49ers organization, and we are ecstatic to get this deal done,” said General Manager John Lynch in a press release.

“When we took him with the last pick in the Draft, we knew he had potential to succeed in this league, but we had no idea how special of a player he would become. He has played at an exceptionally high level since taking over the starting job, and we look forward to seeing him continue to lead this team for years to come.”

For those who have missed the details of Purdy's extension, the 49ers are giving him five years worth $265 million with $181 million of it guaranteed.

Purdy also receives a no-trade clause, and over $165 million of his guaranteed money will be paid out in the first three years of his extension.

This is a solid deal for Purdy and a perfect one for the 49ers. Maybe they paid a little more than they needed, but it's totally fine.

A little overpay isn't crazy. All that matters is that the 49ers didn't pay him Dak Prescott money, which would've been $50 million more in guarantees.

The 49ers have their quarterback set for the next years, and if Purdy begins to falter, they can easily cut him loose since the extension is frontloaded with the guaranteed money.

If Purdy ends up reverting to his 2023 version or better, the 49ers will have a bargain deal on their hands. The best part of all this is that the 49ers got this done well before training camp.

Now, it is all on Purdy to prove that the 49ers made the right move.

