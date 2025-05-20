Why the 49ers Granted Brock Purdy a No-Trade Clause
Some more details have emerged from the contract extension that the San Francisco 49ers finalized with Brock Purdy.
The most intriguing one that emerged is that the 49ers granted Purdy a no-trade clause in it, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Clearly, Purdy requested that in his extension.
No team is ever going to place that clause on themselves. I'm sure Purdy made a no-trade clause non-negotiable to the 49ers. It makes sense for him to want it.
Every player wants that added security and knowing they can control where they go in a trade. Because if Purdy were to ever want out, he could waive his clause to be traded.
Not only is it sensible for Purdy, but it is perfectly sensible for the 49ers. Adding a no-trade clause is no skin off their bones. Why not grant it to him if it will make him happy?
The 49ers don't lose leverage with him because of it. For starters, trading quarterbacks isn't common. That only occurs for mediocre or average ones.
Plus, if the 49ers want to move on from Purdy, they can just release him when his guarantees are mostly gone in a few years. They won't be hasty to do it in a couple of years, even if he is the 2024 version again.
Adding a no-trade clause is to the 49ers' benefit. They have shown Purdy their ability to meet his needs to be comfortable and happy, while also appearing player-friendly.
There shouldn't be any concern or harsh criticism of this. This is just part of doing business in contract extensions, and it helps the 49ers out.