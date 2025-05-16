Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Signs Five Year, $265 Million Extension
This is great news or terrible news depending on how you look at it.
It's certainly terrific news for Brock Purdy. He just signed a five-year, $265 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers according to reports. Of that $265 million, $165 million is guaranteed through the first three seasons. So the deal seems slightly frontloaded. We'll learn more when the rest of the details come out.
Technically, Purdy is getting paid $53 million per season on average, slightly less than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who signed an extension worth $53.1 million per season last year. Purdy probably is a better quarterback than Tua, so in that sense, this is a good deal for the 49ers considering how expensive quarterbacks are.
But the Dolphins are mediocre and they're not going anywhere, largely because they're paying Tua too much money. Do the 49ers really want to be the Dolphins? Or the Jaguars who are stuck paying Trevor Lawrence $55 million per season?
I could be wrong, but I'm guessing the only team in the NFL that would pay Purdy $53 million per season is the 49ers. And that means they most likely negotiated against themselves. Instead of forcing Purdy to play out his rookie contract and prove himself, they rewarded him with a huge extension after a down season. That's a dangerous precedent to set as a franchise.
The 49ers are celebrating today. In a year or two, they could have serious buyer's remorse. It's hard to see their Super Bowl window re-opening while they're paying Purdy this much money.
I guess we'll see.