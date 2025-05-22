49ers Officially Announce Fred Warner's Extension
It's time to get excited again 49ers fans.
The San Francisco 49ers officially announced that they have extended star linebacker Fred Warner through 2029. He will be part of the illustrious franchise for the foreseeable future.
“Fred’s leadership is exemplary and his approach to his craft is contagious,” said General Manager John Lynch.
“Fred sets the tone for our entire team with the consistency, speed and physicality with which he plays. Off the field, his passion, energy, and professionalism are second to none and truly embody what it means to be a Niner. We are extremely proud to get this extension done and lock Fred in for the future.”
Warner and the 49ers finalized a contract extension worth $63 million with $56 million guaranteed. His deal is the last domino to fall after the 49ers got it done with George Kittle and Brock Purdy.
The new deal places Warner as the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. It is only fitting that he gets that honor since he's, you know, the best player at his position.
He showcased just how much of a monster he is last season when he played the majority of it on a fractured ankle. Most players would've taken time off to heal.
Warner would've been more than justified in doing so. However, he pushed through it and was still able to perform at an elite level.
Warner had to have been created in a lab or something. The guy is extraordinary against the run, can blitz effectively, tackles well, plays pass coverage amazingly, and never misses games.
This is the type of player every team in the NFL dreams of, and the 49ers have him for the next four years.