49ers OL Dominick Puni had an MRI on Monday for a Shoulder Injury
The 49ers keep losing key players to injuries.
The latest one who could miss time is rookie right guard Dominick Puni. He didn't miss any snaps in the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Packers, but apparently he suffered a shoulder injury that required an MRI on Monday according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. He did not have the results of Puni's MRI when he spoke to the media. We'll get more information during Shanahan's press conference on Wednesday.
Until Sunday, Puni had been one of the 49ers' most consistent offensive linemen this season. But against the Packers, he committed three penalties and struggled to block in the run game. He was a bit of a liability. To be fair, Trent Williams didn't play, and his absence affected the entire offensive line.
Puni has been an excellent third-round draft pick. He's one of the best offensive linemen the 49ers have drafted since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over the team in 2017. Puni was having a borderline Pro Bowl season before his poor performance in Green Bay.
If Puni can't play this Sunday in Buffalo, his replacement will be Spencer Burford, who started at right guard for the 49ers last season. So they've won lots of games with Burford on the field. Still, the 49ers have lost two games in a row and haven't beaten a team as good as the Bills all season. They're probably going to know no matter who starts at right guard. They're outclassed.