All 49ers

49ers Open as 1.5-Point Week 1 Road Favorites over Seahawks

I would not be surprised if the 49ers lost this game. It's never easy to win in Seattle.

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a rocky offseason, the oddsmakers still believe in the 49ers.

San Francisco will open its season on the road in Seattle against the Seattle Seahawks who have one of the biggest homefield advantages in the NFL. And yet, the 49ers are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind, oddsmakers aren't necessarily football experts. They reflect the betting public's perception of the teams, and the betting public views the 49ers as an elite group when healthy. That's why they were favored in most games last season even though they ended up finishing 6-11.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are in flux after replacing Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. Lots of analysts think they got worse this offseason after finishing 10-7 in 2024. That's why the 49ers are favored. People think they know what to expect from them while the Seahawks are more of a mystery.

Keep in mind, these teams faced each other Week 11 last season and the Seahawks won 20-17 in Santa Clara. Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey played in that game and the 49ers still lost. Now, the 49ers offense is weaker after losing Aaron Banks and Jordan Mason.

To be fair, the 49ers added Robert Saleh back to their coaching staff, and he's an elite defensive coordinator. But he'll have to start roughly five rookies Week 1, and they might struggle at first. Meanwhile, the Seahawks just hired Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, and he was on the 49ers' staff in 2023. He's a big upgrade over Ryan Grubb.

I would not be surprised if the 49ers lost this game. It's never easy to win in Seattle.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News